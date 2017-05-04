Alonso expecting grid penalties in Baku
LONDON Fernando Alonso is expecting more grid penalties in Azerbaijan this weekend as a consequence of Honda-powered McLaren's ongoing power unit problems.
Ireland will host South Africa, Fiji and Argentina in November's Guinness Series at Aviva Stadium, the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed on Thursday.
Ireland will face the Springboks in the opening fixture on Nov. 12. The hosts defeated South Africa 29-15 on their last visit in November 2014.
Fiji are set to face Joe Schmidt's Ireland on Nov. 18. Ireland won the last three tests between the two sides.
The final game of the series will see Argentina return to Ireland for the first time since their 46-24 defeat in 2012.
The Pumas, however, ended Irish hopes in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final, and will be confident ahead of their clash on Nov. 25.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)
LONDON Fernando Alonso is expecting more grid penalties in Azerbaijan this weekend as a consequence of Honda-powered McLaren's ongoing power unit problems.
LONDON Victorious Pakistan players dominated the Champions Trophy team of the tournament which was announced on Monday with their captain Sarfraz Ahmed named captain of the side.
BIRMINGHAM, England Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says returning to the scene of her "fairytale" first grand slam win will be a particularly emotional occasion this year.