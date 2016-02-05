DUBLIN Ireland will hand flanker CJ Stander his debut in their Six Nations rugby union championship opener against Wales on Sunday and not risk Sean O'Brien and Rob Kearney as a raft of injuries threaten the defence of their title.

With Iain Henderson, Tommy Bowe and Peter O'Mahony ruled out of the tournament, Mike Ross and Cian Healy unavailable for the first two games and Paul O'Connell retired, Joe Schmidt will start just seven of the players who secured a second successive championship in Scotland 11 months ago.

Former South Africa under-20 captain Stander, who qualifies for Ireland on residency grounds, has made a big impact for Munster over the past season and a half and took over as captain after O'Mahony suffered a season-ending injury at the World Cup.

"He's been fitting in really well, he's certainly a really committed character and we just felt it would be a good mix for us particularly in the absence of Sean O'Brien," Schmidt told a news conference.

"I know that he's had really positive age-grade success but there is nothing like the senior test match arena to find out how someone acquits themselves and no better place than a Six Nations against a very experienced and settled side."

Schmidt said he had no concerns about O'Brien's availability for Ireland's next game and Kearney should be fully fit at the latest by Thursday, two days before Ireland travel to France.

Elsewhere, Andrew Trimble and Simon Zebo were chosen in an experienced backline while Tommy O'Donnell, Mike McCarthy and Nathan White come into a less tested pack where only three players - Rory Best, Devon Toner and Jamie Heaslip - have won more than 25 caps.

"It doesn't help," Schmidt said of the injuries to some of their more experienced players. "Particularly, Sean leads from the front, thankfully we have Jamie (Heaslip) there with his experience."

Ireland: 15-Simon Zebo, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Tommy O'Donnell, 6-CJ Stander, 5-Mike McCarthy, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Nathan White, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-James Cronin, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Donnacha Ryan, 20-Rhys Ruddock, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Dave Kearney.

