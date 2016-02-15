Rugby Union - France v Ireland - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Stade de France, St Denis, France - 13/2/16Ireland’s Sean O'Brien sustains an injuryAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

DUBLIN Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien will miss their next Six Nations match against England at Twickenham due to a hamstring injury, coach Joe Schmidt said on Monday.

Winger Dave Kearney is also very doubtful for the game on Feb. 27 with a shoulder injury and lock Mike McCarthy (concussion) and centre Jared Payne (hamstring) are also struggling to be fit.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton, however, should be available after recovering from a whiplash injury.

"He is feeling a lot better," Schmidt told the Irish Rugby Football Union website (www.irishrugby.ie).

Ireland, Six Nations champions for the last two years, drew with Wales in their opener and lost 10-9 in France on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)