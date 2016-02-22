Ireland's Jordi Murphy in action with Romania's Mihai Macovei and Andrei UrsacheAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

LONDON Lock Dave Foley, flanker Jordi Murphy and winger Craig Gilroy replace the injured Mike McCarthy, Sean O'Brien and Dave Kearney in Ireland's squad for the Six Nations game against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Props Cian Healy and Mike Ross and wingers Simon Zebo and Keith Earls were included after missing the 10-9 loss to France due to injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Ireland, Six Nations champions for the past two years, have taken one point from their opening two matches.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond)