CAPE TOWN, June 10 - Ireland are under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead as they prepare to face South Africa at Newlands on Saturday in the first of three tests, captain Rory Best said on the eve of the match.

“We’ve prepared well all week but we’re under no illusion that three training sessions versus a full blown test match means we have to step it up a gear," he told reporters on Friday.

“In terms of the mental side of things, we have had a bit of a freshener because we were out of the European Cups early ad so we’ve had weekends off between the Six Nations and now although it has been a long season, that has really helped guys."

Best, who has won 94 caps for his country, said Ireland also had to make the best of losing key players, including flyhalf Johnny Sexton, to injury.

“New guys coming in give a burst of enthusiasm so it’s a great squad to be around at the minute but ultimately the mood next week will be reflected by what happens tomorrow,” he said.

Ireland have never won a test in South Africa but did beat the Springboks in their last clash in Dublin in 2014, largely by neutralising the forward threat posed by the Springboks.

“Any game we go into we expect the key battle to be among the forwards. Certainly South Africa traditionally have, and still do have, strong scrums and line outs. It is definitely an area, that if we are going to compete tomorrow, we have to be somewhere near our best," the 33-year-old said.

"Because we know they are going to bring a different challenge than that we face in the Six Nations or our club rugby. Look, it’s test rugby and you want to be tested against the best,” the 33-year-old Irish captain added.

(Editing by xx; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)