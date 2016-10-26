DUBLIN Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has named six uncapped players, including 21-year-old Leinster centre Garry Ringrose, in a 34-man squad for next month's test against New Zealand in Chicago, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Wednesday.

Ringrose, an exciting talent who has begun to form a potent partnership at club level with Robbie Henshaw, is joined in the squad by three other Leinster debutants - flyhalf Joey Carbery, hooker James Tracy and scrumhalf Luke McGrath.

Munster prop John Ryan also earned a call up alongside team mate Billy Holland, in contention to win a first cap at the age of 31, particularly with Ulster's Iain Henderson included but doubtful for the Nov. 5 clash with a shoulder injury.

Keith Earls, who is suspended for the game, is also in the squad alongside the familiar faces of Jonathan Sexton, Jamie Heaslip, CJ Stander and captain Rory Best.

Ireland will face New Zealand again in Dublin on Nov. 19, either side of home games against Canada and Australia.

"With more than half the squad likely to be involved in Pro12 action this weekend, plus the need to factor in the travel and fatigue from the Chicago fixture, a number of players are on standby who are likely to be involved during the first two weeks of the Guinness Series," Schmidt said in a statement.

Squad:

Finlay Bealham, Rory Best (captain), Joey Carbery, Sean Cronin, Ultan Dillane, Keith Earls, Tadgh Furlong, Craig Gilroy, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw, Billy Holland, Paddy Jackson, Rob Kearney, Kieran Marmion, Luke Marshall, Jack McGrath, Luke McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Conor Murray, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony, Jared Payne, Garry Ringrose, Donnacha Ryan, John Ryan, Jonathan Sexton, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, James Tracy, Andrew Trimble, Josh van der Flier, Simon Zebo

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ken Ferris)