DUBLIN Ireland flanker Jordi Murphy, who scored the first try in Saturday's historic triumph over New Zealand, will be sidelined for six to nine months with a knee injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced on Monday.

"Jordi Murphy leaves the squad after damaging the ACL in his left knee which rules him out of action for between 6-9 months," the IRFU said on its website (www.irishrugby.ie).

The 25-year-old, whose try set Ireland on the way to a 40-29 scoreline in Chicago and their first success over the All Blacks in 29 tests spanning 111 years which ended the world champions' record 18-match winning streak, will miss the Six Nations.

Ireland have added six players to their original 34-man squad - Niyi Adeolokun, Tiernan O'Halloran (Connacht), Dave Kilcoyne, Jack O'Donoghue, Darren Sweetnam (Munster) and Dan Leavy (Leinster) - as they prepare to host Canada on Saturday.

