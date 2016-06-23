Ireland's Eoin Reddan reacts after a decision against France during the Six Nations rugby match at Aviva stadium in Dublin March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON Ireland scrum half Eoin Reddan has retired from professional rugby after a 10-year international career to take up a role in aviation finance, he confirmed on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Leinster player will sign off with his 71st international cap against South Africa this weekend.

During his career he made 11 Rugby World Cup appearances across the 2007, 2011 and 2015 tournaments and featured in the 2014 and 2015 Six Nations title-winning campaigns.

He also made 140 appearances for Leinster and twice won the European Cup with them.

"I have been privileged to be part of so many successful teams over the course of my career," he said in a statement.

"To win European and domestic honours with both Wasps and Leinster has been fantastic and to taste Six Nations success with Ireland over the past three seasons has been incredible.

"Now is the right time to commit to the next chapter of my life and take on a new challenge."

