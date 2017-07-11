FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leinster's Ringrose ruled out for upto five months
#Sports News
July 11, 2017 / 9:43 AM / a day ago

Leinster's Ringrose ruled out for upto five months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leinster centre Garry Ringrose has been ruled out for up to five months after undergoing surgery on his shoulder last week, the Pro12 side has said.

The 22-year-old scored seven tries in 17 starts for Leinster last season and played in all three of Ireland's international fixtures against Japan and the U.S. in June, scoring in both matches against the Brave Blossoms.

"Leinster Rugby can confirm that Garry Ringrose underwent an operation last Monday," the club said in a statement.

"The operation to address an ongoing shoulder issue was successful but Ringrose will be out for four to five months, depending on his rehabilitation."

Ringrose joins fellow centre Robbie Henshaw, who suffered a pectoral muscle tear while playing for the British and Irish Lions against the Hurricanes and was ruled out for 16 weeks, on the sidelines.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

