DUBLIN Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is recovering in hospital after having his appendix removed hours after guiding his side to victory in a frantic test against Australia on Saturday.

New Zealander Schmidt was taken to hospital with bad stomach pains immediately after the 26-23 victory and had his appendix removed later that evening, the Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement.

"Joe had his appendix removed and is recovering well this morning," the statement said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Patrick Johnston)