DUBLIN (Reuters) – - Ireland have named the uncapped lock Quinn Roux in their 32-man squad for the three-test away series against the Springboks starting in Cape Town on June 11.

Connacht forward Roux is one of three players returning to the land of their birth to take on the Boks, along with number eight CJ Stander and hooker Richardt Strauss.

Rory Best will captain the side from hooker, while New Zealand-born loose-forward Sean Reidy, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather, has also been selected for the first time. He can play at flank or number eight.

Coach Joe Schmidt was not able to call on Cian Healy, Denis Buckley, Nathan White, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, Tommy Bowe, Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo, who were not available to tour.

"Touring South Africa will be arduous to say the least, so we've attempted to prioritise players who are currently as close to full fitness as possible," Schmidt said. "In what is always a difficult balancing act, we've taken a long-term view with a number of players who need a rest or will benefit from a full pre-season."

After Cape Town, Ireland will play the Boks in Johannesburg (June 18) and Port Elizabeth (June 25). Ireland have lost all seven of their previous tests in South Africa. They have not toured since 2004.Ireland squad: Forwards (18): Finlay Bealham, Rory Best (captain), Sean Cronin, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie Heaslip, Iain Henderson, David Kilcoyne, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Sean Reidy, Mike Ross, Quinn Roux, Rhys Ruddock, Donnacha Ryan, CJ Stander, Richardt Strauss, Devin Toner. Backs (14): Keith Earls, Luke Fitzgerald, Robbie Henshaw, Paddy Jackson, David Kearney, Rob Kearney, Kieran Marmion, Luke Marshall, Conor Murray, Stuart Olding, Jared Payne , Eoin Reddan, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Larry King)