CAPE TOWN Ireland flanker CJ Stander has been suspended for one match, meaning he will miss the second test against South Africa on Saturday, after being sent off in the opening game of the series at the weekend.

Stander, playing against the country of his birth, was dismissed after 20 minutes for a late tackle that left South Africa flyhalf Pat Lambie concussed.

Despite going down to 14 men Ireland went on to win 26-20, their first victory over the Springboks. After a lengthy hearing on Monday, judicial officer Terry Willis of Australia dismissed the notion that the referee's decision to send Stander off was wrong.

