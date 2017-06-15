Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes to the starting 15 ahead of Saturday's Japan clash at Shizuoka's Ecopa Stadium, the second of the three-match summer tour.
Andrew Conway, Rory Scannell, Luke McGrath and Dan Leavy will feature in the starting 15 for the first time on the tour, following last weekend's 55-19 win over the United States.
Keith Earls was moved to the left wing to include Conway in an all-Munster back-three alongside Simon Zebo, who returns at full-back.
In a new centre combination, the 23-year-old Scannell will team up with Garry Ringrose, while former Ireland Under-20 team-mates McGrath and Paddy Jackson fill the half-back spots.
Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell and Leinster's Rory O'Loughlin are in line for their debut from the bench alongside James Tracy, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Jack O'Donoghue, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O'Halloran.
Ireland: 15-Simon Zebo, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Rory Scannell, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Luke McGrath, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Rhys Ruddock, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Quinn Roux, 3-John Ryan, 2-Niall Scannell, 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-James Tracy, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Jack O'Donoghue, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Rory O'Loughlin, 23-Tiernan O'Halloran.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.