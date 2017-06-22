Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 Ireland's Devin Toner warms up before the match Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes to the starting 15 for Saturday's final test of the summer tour against Japan at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo.

Lock Devin Toner is set to win his 50th cap in the second row and will be partnered by Keiran Treadwell, who won his first cap from the bench during last week's 50-22 win over the Brave Blossoms.

In the back row, Jack Conan will be joined by captain Ryhs Ruddock and Josh van der Flier, who returns at open side flanker.

Cian Healy will make his 70th appearance alongside John Ryan and James Tracy in the front row.

Ulster duo Luke Marshall and Jacob Stockdale will lead the back line with Keith Earls reverting to the right wing and Andrew Conway slotting in at the full-back position.

Scrum-half John Cooney is the only uncapped player named on the bench and could become the eighth debutant of the tour.

Ireland: 15-Andrew Conway, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Kieran Marmion, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Rhys Ruddock, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Kieran Treadwell, 3-John Ryan, 2-James Tracy, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Niall Scannell, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-James Ryan, 20-Sean Reidy, 21-John Cooney, 22-Rory Scannell, 23-Tiernan O'Halloran.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)