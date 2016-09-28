Rugby Union - Ireland v Argentina - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Quarter Final - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 18/10/15Ireland's Nathan White looks dejected after the gameReuters / Toby MelvilleLivepic

Ireland and Connacht prop Nathan White has been forced to retire from professional rugby on medical advice after suffering a concussion injury in March.

The New Zealand-born 35-year-old, who made his Ireland debut last year, won 13 caps in seven months, featuring in all Ireland's 2015 World Cup matches and their 2016 Six Nations games.

"While it's disappointing to finish this way I can look back at my career with a lot of pride," White told the Irish Rugby Football Union website on Wednesday.

"To have the chance to represent Ireland at the World Cup was an extremely special time in my life and something I will cherish forever."

White played Super Rugby for the Waikato Chiefs before moving to Ireland with Leinster in 2011.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)