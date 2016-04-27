Italy prop Martin Castrogiovanni has been suspended by his club Racing 92 after being pictured partying with Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Las Vegas over the weekend.

British media reported on Wednesday that Castrogiovanni missed Racing's Champions Cup semi-final win over Leicester Tigers on Sunday after telling the club he had a family matter to attend to in Argentina.

"Following the publication in the media of photographs showing Martin Castrogiovanni with Paris St Germain footballers this weekend at a hotel in Las Vegas, while the entire Racing squad was in Nottingham to contest a European Cup semi-final, Racing 92 have decided to suspend the player as a precautionary measure prior to launching legal proceedings," the club said in a statement.

Castrogiovanni was joined by PSG players Marco Verratti, Javier Pastore and Salvatore Sirigu. The French football club have already won the Ligue 1 title and the players have been given some time off by manager Laurent Blanc.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by John O'Brien)