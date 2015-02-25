ROME Italy have made six changes and included two debutants in the starting line-up for their Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Enrico Bacchin, who will replace the injured Andrea Masi, and winger Michele Visentin, stepping in for Leonardo Sarto, will make their first appearances in the back line.

Coach Jacques Brunel has also made three changes to the pack as Italy attempt to win their first points after defeats by Ireland and England.

Prop Martin Castrogiovanni, ruled out after a friend's dog bit him on the nose and left him needing 14 stitches, is replaced by Dario Chistolini while Matias Aguero and Simone Favaro also come in.

Joshua Furno is brought into the second row to replace the injured Marco Bortolami.

"Today Scotland are like us, they are coming off two losses, but narrow ones, against France and Wales. They are a team who don't seem to me to be really strong but who also don't have any real weaknesses," Brunel told reporters.

Team: 15-Luke McLean, 14-Michele Visentin, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Enrico Bacchin, 11-Giovambattista Venditti, 10-Kelly Haimona, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse (capt), 7-Simone Favaro, 6-Francesco Minto, 5-Joshua Furno, 4-George Fabio Biagi, 3-Dario Chistolini, 2-Leondardo Ghiraldini, 1-Matias Aguero

Replacements: 16-Andrea Manici, 17-Alberto De Marchi, 18-Lorenzo Cittadini, 19-Marco Fuser, 20-Samuela Vunisa, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Tommaso Allan, 23-Giulio Bisegni

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)