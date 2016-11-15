ROME Italy have made four changes to their starting team for Saturday's test against South Africa, the Italian Rugby Federation said on Tuesday.

Winger Giovanbattista Venditti, flanker Francesco Minto, hooker Ornel Gega and prop Sami Panico will start against the Springboks following the Italians' crushing 68-10 loss to world champions New Zealand last weekend.

Hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini and prop Andrea Lovotti were injured against the All Blacks. Flanker Maxime Mbanda and winger Angelo Esposito have been dropped from the starting team.

Italy's South Africa-born lock Andries Van Schalkwyk will face his former compatriots who lost 37-21 to England on Saturday.

Italy coach Conor O'Shea will name his replacements for the match in Florence later this week.

Team

15-Edoardo Padovani, 14 Giulio Bisegni, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Luke McLean, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 10-Carlo Canna, 9-Giorgio Bronzini; 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Simone Favaro, 6-Francesco Minto, 5-Andries Van Schalkwyk, 4-Marco Fuser, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 2-Ornel Gega, 1-Sami Panico

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)