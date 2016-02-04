LONDON Injury-hit Italy will hand test debuts to four players, two in the backs and two in the pack, in their starting side to play France in the Six Nations in Paris on Saturday.

Fullback David Odiete, wing Mattia Bellini, prop Andrea Lovotti and hooker Ornel Gega win their first caps with coach Jacques Brunel making nine changes from the side that last played at the World Cup in October.

Prop Matteo Zanusso and number eight Dries van Schalkwyk will also make their international debuts if they come on as replacements.

Italy are without a host of regulars, including injured flyhalf Tommaso Allan. Brunel has handed the number 10 jersey to Carlo Canna, who makes his first Italy start having featured seven times from the bench.

"We want to give a positive image of Italian rugby, we have started a process and we also want to continue on this road in this Six Nations," Brunel said in a statement.

Italy, who failed to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup, finishing third in their pool, have beaten France twice in the Six Nations, both in Rome, in 2011 and 2013.

Italy:

15. David Odiete (Marchiol Mogliano), 14. Leonardo Sarto (Zebre), 13. Michele Campagnaro (Exeter Chiefs), 12. Gonzalo Garcia (Zebre), 11. Mattia Bellini (Petrarca Padova), 10. Carlo Canna (Zebre), 9. Edoardo Gori (Benetton Treviso), 1. Andrea Lovotti (Zebre), 2 Ornel Gega (Benetton Treviso), 3. Lorenzo Cittadini (Wasps), 4. George Fabio Biagi (Zebre), 5. Marco Fuser (Benetton Treviso), 6. Francesco Minto (Benetton Treviso), 7. Alessandro Zanni (Benetton Treviso), 8. Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais)

Replacements:

16. Davide Giazzon (Benetton Treviso), 17. Matteo Zanusso (Benetton Treviso), 18. Martin Castrogiovanni (Racing 92)

19. Valerio Bernabo (Zebre), 20. Andries Van Schalkwyk (Zebre), 21. Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre), 22. Kelly Haimona (Zebre), 23. Luke McLean (Benetton Treviso)

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Katharine Houreld)