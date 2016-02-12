Rugby Union - Leicester Tigers v Benetton Treviso - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Four - Welford Road - 16/1/16Manu Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers in action with Alberto Sgarbi and Andrea Pratichetti of Benetton TrevisoMandatory Credit: Action Images / John...

Luke McClean returns at fullback in Italy's only change to their starting side for Sunday's home Six Nations match against England.

McClean replaces David Odiete who has a neck problem, with Andrea Pratichetti taking his place on the bench.

Uncapped Abraham Steyn comes in for Dries van Schalkwyk as back-row cover, while Edoardo Padovani replaces Kelly Haimona as the back-up flyhalf.

Italy, who have never beaten England, gave a credible display in losing their tournament opener 23-21 to France in Paris on Saturday.

Italy team: 15. Luke McLean, 14. Leonardo Sarto, 13. Michele Campagnaro, 12. Gonzalo Garcia, 11. Mattia Bellini,

10. Carlo Canna, 9. Edoardo Gori; 1. Andrea Lovotti, 2 Ornel Gega, 3. Lorenzo Cittadini, 4. George Fabio Biagi, 5. Marco Fuser, 6. Francesco Minto, 7. Alessandro Zanni, 8. Sergio Parisse

Replacements: 16. Davide Giazzon, 17. Matteo Zanusso, 18. Martin Castrogiovanni, 19. Valerio Bernabo, 20. Abraham Steyn, 21. Guglielmo Palazzani, 22. Kelly Haimona, 23. Andrea Pratichetti

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)