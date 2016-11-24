Rugby Union - Wales v Italy - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 19/3/16 Italys Sergio Parisse looks dejected at full time Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Italy captain Sergio Parisse will miss Saturday's home test match against Tonga after being banned for three weeks by the French club leagues (LNR).

Parisse was found guilty of involuntarily hitting an opponent's face with his foot while playing for Stade Francais against Bordeaux on Nov. 5.

The 33-year-old earned an Italian record 121st cap in his country's first-ever win over South Africa on Saturday, when Italy stunned the Southern hemisphere giants 20-18 in Florence.

Coach Conor O'Shea will announce a revised squad for the Tonga test later on Thursday, the Italian Rugby Federation said.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)