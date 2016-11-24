Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Italy captain Sergio Parisse will miss Saturday's home test match against Tonga after being banned for three weeks by the French club leagues (LNR).
Parisse was found guilty of involuntarily hitting an opponent's face with his foot while playing for Stade Francais against Bordeaux on Nov. 5.
The 33-year-old earned an Italian record 121st cap in his country's first-ever win over South Africa on Saturday, when Italy stunned the Southern hemisphere giants 20-18 in Florence.
Coach Conor O'Shea will announce a revised squad for the Tonga test later on Thursday, the Italian Rugby Federation said.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON England coach Eddie Jones arrived at the official launch of the Six Nations championship on Wednesday looking like he had been getting a little too involved in their warm weather training as he sported a large bandage over a cut and black eye.
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.