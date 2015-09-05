LONDON Japan completed their Rugby World Cup preparation with a last-gasp 13-10 victory against Georgia in Gloucester on Saturday.

Georgia had lost the two previous games played since arriving in England but thought they had stopped the rot as a Muraz Giorgadze try had them leading 10-6 heading into the final minutes.

However, Amanaki Lelei Mafu broke through to score a converted try to snatch the win for Japan.

Japan are in pool B in the World Cup and kick off against South Africa on Sept. 19 while Georgia start against Tonga in Pool C on the same day back at Gloucester.

