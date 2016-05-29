TOKYO Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury this month, has reached an agreement on a switch to French club Toulon from the Queensland Reds, Japanese media reported on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who impressed during the Rugby World Cup, signed a lucrative deal with the Reds last year but has seen limited playing time in Australia.

Goromaru would sign a one-year contract with the wealthy French club after a medical, the Yomiuri newspaper quoted Toulon President Mourad Boudjellal as saying.

Boudjellal said Goromaru's injury, which occurred during a match against Japan's Sunwolves on May 21 and is expected to keep him out of action for three months, would have no impact on the deal.

Goromaru became a cult figure in Japan when his placekicking helped the 'Brave Blossoms' beat South Africa at last year's World Cup in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the game.

Toulon boasts a number of top internationals in their ranks including South Africa's Bryan Habana, Australians Matt Giteau and Quade Cooper, and Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Peter Rutherford)