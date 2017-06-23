Japan will need to create more opportunities and show the hunger to win when they face Ireland in the second test on Saturday, coach Jamie Joseph said.

Joseph has made eight changes to the starting 15 ahead of Saturday's clash at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium as the Brave Blossoms seek to restore some pride after a disappointing 50-22 loss in the first test last week.

"We created enough opportunities but didn't have enough ticker and hunger to put the Irish under pressure," Joseph was quoted saying by Japan's Kyodo News on Friday.

"We need to exert more pressure at set piece and if we keep it fast and execute our skills we can put Ireland under pressure."

Michael Leitch was named captain, with co-captain Harumichi Tatekawa still recovering from a calf injury.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt was wary of the changes made by their opponents and is expecting a difficult encounter.

"We know it will be tougher this weekend," said Schmidt.

"They would have worked hard during the week. We have done the same and I think with a couple of the younger players (that Japan have brought in) we have got to potentially work harder to get the scoring positions we got last week."

The two nations have been pooled together for 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

