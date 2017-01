2016 Rio Olympics - Rugby - Preliminary - Men's Pool C Kenya v Japan - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Lomano Lava Lemeki (NZL) of Japan celebrates after scoring a try. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Winger Lomano Lemeki has pulled out of Japan's squad for their remaining internationals in November with an unspecified injury, Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

Lemeki scored two tries in Japan's 28-22 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi last weekend and will miss matches against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and against Fiji in France on Nov. 26.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Auckland and moved to Japan in 2009, won his first test cap in Japan's 54-20 defeat by Argentina on Nov. 5, where he scored on his debut.

