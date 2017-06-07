Bairstow leads England to rout of South Africa
LONDON Jonny Bairstow struck a sublime unbeaten 60 to lead England to a dominant nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the first Twenty20 international in Southampton on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been dropped from the Auckland Blues squad to face the British and Irish Lions later on Wednesday after he failed to notify the team he would be late for training earlier this week, the Super Rugby side said.
The 24-year-old had initially been named on the bench for the clash at Eden Park, the second game for the Lions on their New Zealand tour. He has been replaced by Jimmy Tupou.
Sonny Bill Williams has also been cleared to play with TJ Faiane moving to the replacements bench. Faiane had been tagged by Blues coach Tana Umaga to start if the 31-year-old Williams had not recovered from a knee injury.
Melani Nanai drops out of the replacements to make way for Faiane.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.