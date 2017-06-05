Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' second tour match against the Auckland Blues:
When: June 7, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)
Where: Eden Park, Auckland (Capacity 50,000)
Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)
Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal (France), Angus Gardner (Australia); TMO - Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Lions: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Jack McGrath.
Replacements: 16-Rory Best, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Jonathan Sexton, 23-Liam Williams.
Coach: Warren Gatland
Auckland Blues: 15-Michael Collins, 14-Matt Duffie, 13-George Moala, 12-Sonny Bill Williams/TJ Faiane, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Stephen Perofeta, 9-Augustine Pulu, 8-Steven Luatua, 7-Blake Gibson, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Scott Scrafton, 4-Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-James Parsons (captain), 1-Ofa Tu'ungafasi
Replacements: 16-Hame Faiva, 17-Alex Hodgman, 18-Sione Mafileo, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Kara Pryor, 21-Sam Nock, 22-Ihaia West, 23-TJ Faiane/Melani Nanai
Coach: Tana Umaga
PREVIOUS MEETINGS (against Auckland provincial team)
2005 Lions won 17-13
1993 Auckland won 23-18
1983 Auckland won 13-12
1977 Lions won 34-15
1971 Lions won 19-12
1966 Lions won 12-6
1959 Lions won 15-10
1950 Lions won 32-9
1930 Auckland won 19-6
1908 Auckland won 11-0
1904 Auckland won 13-0
1888 Lions won 6-3
Auckland won 4-0
Lions won 3-0
Match drawn 3-3
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 10 v Canterbury Crusaders, Christchurch
June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin
June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.
LONDON Russia has until September to prove it has made the necessary reforms to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) presidential candidate Andrew Parsons said on Thursday.