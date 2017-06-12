English FA ends sponsorship deals with betting companies
MANCHESTER, England The English Football Association has ended its sponsorship deals with betting company Ladbrokes and confirmed it was ceasing all commercial agreements with gambling firms.
Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' fourth tour match against the Otago Highlanders:
When: June 13, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)
Where: Otago Regional Stadium, Dunedin (Capacity 30,000)
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant referees: Pascal Gauzere (France), Mathieu Raynal (France); TMO - Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Lions: 15-Jared Payne, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Rory Best, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly.
Coach: Warren Gatland
Otago Highlanders: 15-Richard Buckman, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Teihorangi Walden, 11-Tevita Li, 10-Lima Sopoaga, 9-Kayne Hammington, 8-Luke Whitelock (captain), 6-Gareth Evans, 7-Dillon Hunt, 5-Jackson Hemopo, 4-Alex Ainley, 3-Siate Tokolahi, 2-Liam Coltman, 1-Daniel Lienert-Brown.
Replacements: 16-Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17-Aki Seiuli, 18-Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19-Josh Dickson, 20-Jimmy Lentjes, 21-Josh Renton, 22-Marty Banks, 23-Patrick Osborne.
Coach: Tony Brown
PREVIOUS MEETINGS (against Otago provincial team)
2005 Lions won 30-19
1993 Otago won 37-24
1977 Lions won 12-7
1971 Lions won 21-9
1966 Otago won 17-9
1959 Otago won 26-8
1950 Otago won 23-9
1930 Lions won 33-9
1908 Otago won 9-6
1904 Lions won 14-8
1888 Lions won 8-3
Lions won 4-3
Match drawn 0-0
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
