Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' fifth tour match against the Maori All Blacks:
When: June 17, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)
Where: Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua (Capacity 26,000)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France), Romain Poite (France); TMO - Ian Smith (Australia)
Lions: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ben Te'o, 11-George North, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony (captain), 5-George Kruis, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Sam Warburton, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Dan Biggar, 23-Elliot Daly.
Coach: Warren Gatland
Maori All Blacks: 15-James Lowe, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Matt Proctor, 12-Charlie Ngatai, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8-Liam Messam, 7-Elliot Dixon, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Tom Franklin, 4-Joe Wheeler, 3-Ben May, 2-Ash Dixon (captain), 1-Kane Hames.
Replacements: 16-Hikawera Elliot, 17-Chris Eves, 18-Marcel Renata, 19-Leighton Price, 20-Kara Pryor, 21-Bryn Hall, 22- Ihaia West, 23-Rob Thompson.
Coach: Colin Cooper
PREVIOUS MEETINGS
2005 NZ Maori won 19-13
1993 Lions won 24-20
1977 Lions won 22-19
1971 Lions won 23-12
1966 Lions won 16-14
1959 Lions won 12-6
1950 Lions won 14-9
1930 Lions won 19-3
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.