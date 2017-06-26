Planned Circuit of Wales suffers funding blow
LONDON The developers of a proposed circuit in South Wales with a contract to host a MotoGP race suffered a major blow on Tuesday when the Welsh government ruled out underwriting half of the costs.
WELLINGTON Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' eighth match of their tour of New Zealand against the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday:
When: June 27, 7.35 p.m. local (0835 BST)
Where: Wellington Regional Stadium (Capacity 34,500)
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Assistant referees: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Jerome Garces (France); TMO - George Ayoub (Australia)
Lions: 15-Jack Nowell, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-George North, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Kristian Dacey, 17-Alan Dell, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-George Kruis, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Finn Russell, 23-Jared Payne
Coach: Warren Gatland
Hurricanes: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Vince Aso, 12-Ngani Laumape, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Otere Black, 9-Te Toiroa-Tahuriorangi, 8-Brad Shields (captain), 7-Callum Gibbins, 6-Vaea Fifita, 5-Sam Lousi, 4-Mark Abbott, 3-Jeffrey To'omaga-Allen, 2-Ricky Ricitelli, 1-Ben May
Replacements: 16-Leni Apisai, 17-Chris Eves, 18-Mike Kainga, 19-James Blackwell, 20-Reed Prinsep, 21-Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22-Wes Goosen, 23-Cory Jane
Coach: Chris Boyd
PREVIOUS MEETINGS (as Wellington provincial team)
2005 Lions won 23-6
1983 Lions won 27-19
1977 Lions won 13-6
1971 Lions won 47-9
1966 Wellington won 20-6
1959 Lions won 21-6
1950 Lions won 12-6
1930 Wellington won 12-8
1908 Wellington won 19-13
1888 Match drawn 3-3
2017 TOUR RESULTS
June 24 All Blacks bt Lions 30-15
June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6
June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10
June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22
June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3
June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16
June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7
REMAINING FIXTURES
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland
LOS ANGELES Serena Williams was completely taken aback by her pregnancy, taking six home tests before believing she was expecting her first child, the tennis superstar told Vanity Fair magazine.
ZURICH A much-awaited FIFA report on the race to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups makes no suggestion that Russia or Qatar should lose the right to stage the tournaments, despite detailing numerous attempts to influence voting officials.