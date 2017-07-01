Confederations Cup third-place playoff goes to extra time
MOSCOW Portugal and Mexico will play extra time to decide who wins third place in the Confederations Cup after the two sides drew their playoff match 1-1 after 90 minutes on Sunday.
WELLINGTON Former British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan has been taken to hospital after collapsing in the commentary box at Wellington Regional Stadium ahead of the second test against the All Blacks on Saturday, his employer Sky Sports Rugby has said.
An ambulance spokesperson had earlier told the New Zealand Herald they had been called at 3:48 p.m. (0348 GMT) to attend a man who had collapsed. He was transported to Wellington Hospital in a moderate condition.
"We wish Ian McGeechan a speedy recovery," Sky Sports Rugby, who McGeechan was working for in New Zealand, said on their official Twitter account. "(He) is having a precautionary check up at the hospital after being taken unwell."
The Scot, 70, played for the Lions on the 1974 and 1977 tours and has been a member of the coaching staff on six different tours, four as the head coach.
A New Zealand Rugby spokesperson told local media that McGeechan had been suffering from "a bug" but it was not clear if that was the cause for the collapse.
LIEGE, Belgium Defending Chris Froome crashed during the second stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf to Liege on Sunday.
WELLINGTON British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien has been cleared to play the third and final test against the All Blacks at Eden Park next Saturday after being found not guilty of dangerous play during the second match in Wellington.