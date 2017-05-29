Penpix of the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of New Zealand:
FORWARDS
Sam Warburton
Age: 28
1.90m, 103kg
Country/club: Wales/Cardiff Blues
Position: Back row
Lions: Four appearances, two tests
Wales caps: 74
Rory Best
Age: 34
1.80m, 106kg
Country/club: Ireland/Ulster Rugby
Position: Hooker
Lions: Four appearances
Ireland caps: 104
Dan Cole
Age: 30
1.89m, 120kg
Country/club: England/Leicester Tigers
Position: Prop
Lions: Nine appearances
England caps: 74
Taulupe Faletau
Age: 26
1.92m, 109kg
Country/club: Wales/Bath Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: Seven appearances
Wales caps: 66
Tadhg Furlong
Age: 24
1.85m, 123kg
Country/club: Ireland/Leinster Rugby
Position: Prop
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 16
Jamie George
Age: 26
1.83m, 110kg
Country/club: England/Saracens
Position: Hooker
Lions: First tour
England caps: 17
James Haskell
Age: 32
1.93m, 120kg
Country/club: England/Wasps
Position: Back row
Lions: First tour
England caps: 75
Iain Henderson
Age: 25
2.00m, 118kg
Country/club: Ireland/Ulster Rugby
Position: Second row
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 32
Maro Itoje
Age: 22
1.95m, 117kg
Country/club: England/Saracens
Position: Second row
Lions: First tour
England caps: 12
Alun Wyn Jones
Age: 31
1.98m, 118kg
Country/club: Wales/Ospreys
Position: Second row
Lions: 13 appearances
Wales caps: 110
George Kruis
Age: 27
1.98m, 117kg
Country/club: England/Saracens
Position: Second row
Lions: First tour
England caps: 20
Courtney Lawes
Age: 28
2.01m, 115kg
Country/club: England/Northampton Saints
Position: Second row
Lions: First tour
England caps: 58
Joe Marler
Age: 26
1.83m, 114kg
Country/club: England/Harlequins
Position: Prop
Lions: First tour
England caps: 51
Jack McGrath
Age: 27
1.82m, 120kg
Country/club: Ireland/Leinster Rugby
Position: Prop
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 41
Ross Moriarty
Age: 23
1.90m, 106kg
Country/club: Wales/Gloucester Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 17
Sean O'Brien
Age: 30
1.87m, 108kg
Country/club: Ireland/ Leinster Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: Six appearances
Ireland caps: 49
Peter O'Mahony
Age: 27
1.91m, 108kg
Country/club: Ireland/ Munster Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 40
Ken Owens
Age: 30
1.84m, 108kg
Country/club: Wales/ Scarlets
Position: Hooker
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 50
Kyle Sinckler
Age: 24
1.80m, 122kg
Country/club: England/ Harlequins
Position: Prop
Lions: First tour
England caps: Eight
CJ Stander
Age: 27
1.89m, 115kg
Country/club: Ireland/ Munster Rugby
Position: Back row
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 15
Justin Tipuric
Age: 27
1.88m, 101kg
Country/club: Wales/ Ospreys
Position: Back row
Lions: Six appearances
Wales caps: 51
Mako Vunipola
Age: 26
1.83m, 121kg
Country/club: England/ Saracens
Position: Prop
Lions: Seven appearances
England caps: 42
BACKS
Dan Biggar
Age: 27
1.85m, 93kg
Country/club: Wales/Ospreys
Position: Flyhalf
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 56
Elliot Daly
Age: 24
1.82m, 97kg
Country/club: England/Wasps
Position: Wing
Lions: First tour
England caps: 13
Jonathan Davies
Age: 29
1.86m, 103kg
Country/club: Wales/Scarlets
Position: Centre
Lions: Seven appearances
Wales caps: 64
Owen Farell
Age: 25
1.86m, 93kg
Country/club: England/Saracens
Position: Flyhalf
Lions: Seven appearances
England caps: 52
Leigh Halfpenny
Age: 28
1.78m, 87kg
Country/club: Wales/ Toulon
Position: Fullback
Lions: Seven appearances, three tests
England caps: 71
Robbie Henshaw
Age: 23
1.90m, 102kg
Country/club: Ireland/ Leinster Rugby
Position: Centre
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 29
Stuart Hogg
Age: 24
1.80m, 100kg
Country/club: Scotland/ Glasgow Warriors
Position: Fullback
Lions: Five appearances
Scotland caps: 53
Jonathan Joseph
Age: 26
1.83m, 95kg
Country/club: England/Bath Rugby
Position: Centre
Lions: First tour
England caps: 33
Greg Laidlaw
Age: 31
1.75m, 80kg
Country/club: Scotland/Gloucester Rugby
Position: Scrumhalf
Lions: First tour
Scotland caps: 58
Conor Murray
Age: 28
1.88m, 94kg
Country/club: Ireland/Munster Rugby
Position: Scrumhalf
Lions: Seven appearances
Ireland caps: 57
George North
Age: 25
1.93m, 108kg
Country/club: Wales/Northampton Saints
Position: Wing
Lions: Seven appearances
Wales caps: 69
Jack Nowell
Age: 24
1.80m, 98kg
Country/club: England/Exeter Chiefs
Position: Wing
Lions: First tour
England caps: 23
Jared Payne
Age: 31
1.83m, 98kg
Country/club: Ireland/Ulster Rugby
Position: Centre
Lions: First tour
Ireland caps: 20
Jonathan Sexton
Age: 31
1.88m, 93kg
Country/club: Ireland/Leinster Rugby
Position: Flyhalf
Lions: Seven appearances
Ireland caps: 66
Tommy Seymour
Age: 28
1.83m, 94kg
Country/club: Scotland/Glasgow Warriors
Position: Wing
Lions: First tour
Scotland caps: 36
Ben Te'o
Age: 30
1.88m, 106kg
Country/club: England/Worcester Warriors
Position: Centre
Lions: First tour
England caps: Eight
Anthony Watson
Age: 23
1.84m, 94kg
Country/club: England/Bath Rugby
Position: Wing
Lions: First tour
England caps: 26
Rhys Webb
Age: 28
1.83m, 92kg
Country/club: Wales/Ospreys
Position: Scrumhalf
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 28
Liam Williams
Age: 26
1.88m, 86kg
Country/club: Wales/Scarlets
Position: Wing/Fullback
Lions: First tour
Wales caps: 43
