Following is reaction to the retirement of All Blacks captain Richie McCaw on Thursday:

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen

"In my opinion, he will go down not only as the greatest All Black of all time, but the greatest captain we have ever had and possibly the greatest player to have ever played the game in the modern era.To play 148 tests is something to be marvelled at on its own, particularly with the physical demands of the position he plays.

But the more impressive thing about those 148 games is the quality of the performances he produced ... I can't recall him ever playing a bad game."

Australian Rugby Union Chief Executive Bill Pulver

"Richie's record speaks for itself, he is one of the all-time greats of our game and the greatest ever All Blacks captain.

For 15 years he has been a highly-respected adversary for Australian teams and is a class individual and a tremendous competitor who is deeply admired by fans and his peers."

Former Wallabies flanker Phil Waugh

"You can just see the bruises, the scars that he wears. He came onto the scene a pretty fresh-faced young New Zealander and he finishes with such an outstanding record.

I do think he's the best rugby player of all time. He's won more trophies and medals than any other player."

Former Springboks flanker Corne Krige on Twitter

"Richie McCaw. One of the best ever rugby players. Hats off to an extraordinary career."

