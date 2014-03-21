Alli's knack for surprises impresses Pochettino
LONDON England fullback Mike Brown was voted the player of the Six Nations championship on Friday after a series of effervescent performances that helped light up England's backline play.
Brown had a superb tournament in defence and attack having finally nailed down the number 15 shirt, helping England to a second-placed finish behind Ireland.
He scored four tries and, according the tournament's official statistics, also had 65 carries, beat 25 defenders, gained 540 metres and did not concede a penalty.
More than 68,000 rugby fans took part in the poll and Brown received over 34 percent of the votes.
"I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who voted for me, I'm extremely grateful and proud to win this award, particularly as it's decided by the supporters," Brown said in a statement.
"It was disappointing not to win the tournament overall but congratulations to Ireland, and I'm sure we'll come back stronger next season.
"Finally a big thank you to all my team mates, backroom staff, and coaches for all the help they've given me through the tournament. I couldn't perform on the field without them and it's great to have that support."
Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll came second with 28 percent of the vote, a return no doubt bolstered by the emotion of his international retirement.
Fellow Irishman Andrew Trimble was third with 10 percent of votes.
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.
RANCHI, India Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an epic double century and Wriddhiman Saha hit a career-best 117 to deflate Australia and put India in a strong position on the fourth day of the third test on Sunday.