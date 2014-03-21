England's Mike Brown celebrates after scoring during their Six Nations rugby union match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

LONDON England fullback Mike Brown was voted the player of the Six Nations championship on Friday after a series of effervescent performances that helped light up England's backline play.

Brown had a superb tournament in defence and attack having finally nailed down the number 15 shirt, helping England to a second-placed finish behind Ireland.

He scored four tries and, according the tournament's official statistics, also had 65 carries, beat 25 defenders, gained 540 metres and did not concede a penalty.

More than 68,000 rugby fans took part in the poll and Brown received over 34 percent of the votes.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who voted for me, I'm extremely grateful and proud to win this award, particularly as it's decided by the supporters," Brown said in a statement.

"It was disappointing not to win the tournament overall but congratulations to Ireland, and I'm sure we'll come back stronger next season.

"Finally a big thank you to all my team mates, backroom staff, and coaches for all the help they've given me through the tournament. I couldn't perform on the field without them and it's great to have that support."

Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll came second with 28 percent of the vote, a return no doubt bolstered by the emotion of his international retirement.

Fellow Irishman Andrew Trimble was third with 10 percent of votes.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Ed Osmond)