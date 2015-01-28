LONDON A week ago England coach Stuart Lancaster was luxuriating in his myriad midfield options but, after a horror weekend on the injury front, he is down to the bare bones for the daunting Six Nations opener against Wales.

Despite the sparkling form of Bath duo Kyle Eastmond and Jonathan Joseph, Lancaster hinted last week that he would stick with the security of tackler extraordinaire Brad Barritt, possibly reunited with his 2014 Six Nations partner Luther Burrell, with Owen Farrell providing cover for the 12 and flyhalf positions from the bench.

However, Farrell has been ruled out of the entire tournament with a knee ligament injury and Barritt and Burrell look long shots for the Feb. 6 clash in Cardiff.

Barritt is also nursing a knee ligament injury while Burrell is recovering from concussion and, knowing how insistent Lancaster is on his squad preparing meticulously together, they could well miss out.

That means Billy Twelvetrees is likely to start, despite some patchy recent form, with either Burrell or Jonathan Joseph teaming up against the Wales and British and Irish Lions power-pairing of Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Davies.

"The clock is ticking for the Wales game," Lancaster said of Barritt, man of the match in England’s last game, the November victory over Australia.

"We’ll train on Sunday and Monday for a Friday game and if it comes too soon we will rehab them to get them fit for Italy week," he added, including lock Geoff Parling in his calculations while addressing reporters at the Six Nations launch.

Eastmond and Joseph have played superbly this season, giving Bath a real cutting edge, with flyhalf George Ford pulling the strings, but Lancaster is never influenced by club combinations and has never sounded likely to start the trio for England.

Aware of the backline power of Wales -– and the southern hemisphere countries -– he prefers the comfort blanket of a Barritt or Manu Tuilagi, while constantly seeking some sort of X-factor too.

"The gainline will be important in Cardiff, but there are different ways to get over it so there are some selection headaches," said Lancaster.

"You have to have physicality to win the big games but you also need skill and a good kicking game –- that’s the balance.

"It's easy!"

