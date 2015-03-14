LONDON For about an hour on Saturday Twickenham man was at his most bullish having seen Wales beat Ireland to reopen the Six Nations door before England charged towards it by piling into Scotland during a rip-roaring start.

Having not lost at home to the Scots for 32 years, defeat was never contemplated. The pre-match discussion in the West Car Park was of points difference and how many England would need to score to be in prime position to lift the title for the first time in four years by beating France on the same ground next week.

However, after Jonathan Joseph scored an excellent fourth-minute try -- ending a run of three games where England had fallen behind early -- the confidence began to seep away as they wasted four or five gilt-edged try-scoring opportunities.

Scotland, scarcely believing their luck, found new heart and somehow turned things round to lead 13-10 at halftime.

"We were probably feeling a bit sorry for ourselves to be behind after dominating but you can't afford to do that in international rugby," flyhalf George Ford said of the England halftime team talk.

The home side edged back ahead with a Ford try but they failed to build on it and the crowd, in contrast to the cauldron of noise in Cardiff, was reduced to a shuffling silence, especially after Mike Brown's try was rightly ruled out for a forward pass, the second of the afternoon.

Having begun the match trying to calculate how many points they might need for an ideal "Super Saturday" cushion, fans were worrying about even winning the game as the Scots, who had lost all three Six Nations games this year, clung on.

Jack Nowell's late try secured a 25-13 victory but failed to swing the title momentum definitively away from holders Ireland.

But England, who narrowly top the table, do have the advantage going into the final weekend which will see a three-way fight for the title with Wales and the Irish.

Stuart Lancaster's men take on France at 1700GMT (5.00 p.m. BST) -- the last of the three Saturday games -- and will therefore know exactly what they need to do to secure the title.

British bookmaker William Hill rates Lancaster's team 1-2 on, with Ireland at 7-4 and Wales 10-1 but although the Twickenham bars were as packed as ever on a chilly evening, "Swing Low" was a song conspicuous by its absence.

(Editing by Douglas Beattie)