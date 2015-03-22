LONDON England's young team will be go into the World Cup case-hardened by the experience of Saturday's extraordinary Six Nations victory over France that felt like a devastating defeat, according to assistant coach Andy Farrell.

Despite roaring back from a 15-7 deficit and scoring seven tries to win 55-35 -- their highest-ever score against the French -- England were left distraught to come up six points short of the title, finishing second for the fourth year in a row as Ireland retained the crown.

"Those lapses against Italy and Scotland cost us but that performance today was outstanding and you can't get away from it," a fired-up Farrell told reporters as the dust settled on an amazing 90-point roller coaster which left the Twickenham crowd drained.

"We keep saying it -- and it isn't an excuse -- some of these lads have got to go through it. It's an absolute fact that the likes of George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Anthony Watson, they have to go through it before it comes to what we know is going to be an outstanding competition here in England.

"It's going to blow everyone's minds and we have to feel what it's like to be under pressure and those lads have to feel it.

"The belief from that and the lessons we learn will be second to none.

"They missed it by six points and they're devastated. But they have to feel that pressure, they have to go through it and they will be so much better for it."

Coach Stuart Lancaster highlighted the team's 18 tries in the championship, the best of the six countries involved, and after a final day that produced an amazing 27 tries in three matches, said that those watching from afar might lift an eyebrow.

"The southern hemisphere teams probably thought 'where's that come from?'," he said.

"With ball in hand on a dry day...there's some great talent in the north, but the World Cup will be different again -- remember New Zealand won the final 8-7 four years ago.

"We have to be more consistent over the full 80 minutes to win a tournament or a World Cup.

"But there is a long time to go. We'll work hard in June when we meet in camp and we'll be ready when September comes around."

