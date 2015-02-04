Danny Cipriani (L) of England kicks the ball as New Zealand's All Black McCaw tries to block the shot during their final rugby union test match at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

LONDON England flyhalf Danny Cipriani and back rowers Nick Easter and Tom Croft will part of an unfamiliar bench as Stuart Lancaster deals with a host of injuries for Friday's Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Cipriani, who will cover starting flyhalf George Ford, last played a Six Nations game in 2008 while 36-year-old Easter's last England game was the 2011 World Cup quarter-final defeat by France.

Croft was drafted into the squad only last week as injury cover, having missed almost all of last season with a knee injury.

In the team named on Wednesday, Jonathan Joseph and Luther Burrell will be the starting centres in an inexperienced backline who will be severely tested by the formidable Welsh backs in what should be a red-hot Friday night opening to the championship.

With Manu Tuilagi out for the whole championship and Brad Barritt and Kyle Eastmond struggling to be fit for next week's home game against Italy, it is a great opportunity for both players to stake a midfield claim.

Burrell was a regular in last year's Six Nations but has suffered a series of head injuries while it will be a first appearance in the competition for Joseph, who will win his seventh cap on the back of a flying start to the season with Bath.

"JJ has been one of the form centres in the country," Lancaster said in a statement. "He and Luther have trained well together and this is a big opportunity for both of them."

Dan Cole is rushed back for his first start in a year having not played any rugby since December, James Haskell replaces Tom Wood at blindside flanker while George Kruis gets his first start in the second row alongside Dave Attwood having made four lively appearances off the bench last November.

Billy Vunipola is also given the chance to kickstart his career at number eight in place of Ben Morgan, who is out for months with a broken leg.

Though England beat Wales at Twickenham last year, they are still somewhat haunted by their last visit to Cardiff when, seeking a grand slam in 2013, they were blown away 30-3 on a night described by many Wales fans as the best atmosphere ever known at the Millennium Stadium.

With the two teams in the same tough pool -- along with Australia -- in this year's World Cup, there really could not be more to play for.

