LONDON Brad Barritt's injury curse struck again when the England centre was ruled out of the final two Six Nations games against Scotland and France with an ankle problem.

Barritt was tipped to return to the side to face Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday after missing the wins over Wales and Italy, and defeat last time out by Ireland.

The Saracens back started all four November internationals but suffered calf and knee injuries that ruled him out of the clash with Wales in early February.

He was expected to be recalled to take the place of injury doubt Luther Burrell at inside centre against Scotland.

Barritt suffered an ankle sprain while on duty for Saracens at the weekend. England have called up Exeter's Henry Slade as cover, the RFU said in a statement on Monday.

Flanker Tom Croft disclocated his shoulder playing for Leicester and could miss the rest of the season.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)