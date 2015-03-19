Geoff Parling of England in action against Rob Harley of and Blair Cowan of ScotlandAction Images via Reuters / Henry Browne

LONDON Geoff Parling confirmed his position as the player coaches just cannot do without when the lock was recalled on Thursday in place of Dave Attwood for England's final Six Nations clash against France on Saturday.

Attwood had started England's last eight games but, with Courtney Lawes retaining his place after a strong return to the fold last week, he did not even make the bench for the Twickenham clash as 36-year-old Nick Easter was recalled to cover back and second rows.

England are otherwise unchanged for a game when they are likely to be chasing a score to overhaul Wales or Ireland to secure their first title since 2011.

Parling, 31, has struggled with injuries since playing for the British and Irish Lions in Australia 2013 and when he came off the bench against Scotland last week it was his first taste of the Six Nations for two years.

Though he is slight by international second row standards - and certainly in comparison to the massive Attwood - his tactical awareness, lineout organisation and game intelligence are highly valued by every coach he plays under.

"Geoff brings great experience, he didn't go on the Lions tour by accident. He's a high quality player" Lancaster told reporters on Thursday.

"His leadership, his lineout organisation, his presence, his speed round the field and his ability to carry the ball all count.

"Now that he has got some games under his belt, we feel it is the right time to start him.

"With Nick, the bench will be critical in last 20 minutes, you want someone who can come on and make an impact and in the three games he has played he has done that."

England, Ireland and Wales are all tied on six points, with France in fourth on four. The English lead the table due to a points scored difference of 37, compared to Ireland's 33 and Wales' 12.

Wales travel to Italy in the opening fixture at 1230 GMT, while the Irish look to rack up points against the Scots in Edinburgh at 1430 GMT.

Should those two games go to form, England would know exactly how many points they need to take the title but were Ireland and Wales both to lose, France could still potentially snatch the title with a win.

"It's going to be an interesting day," said Lancaster. "It's also an interesting coaching challenge to get the psychology right."

