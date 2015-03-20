LONDON When England went into their final fixture of the 2014 Six Nations needing a 50-plus point win over Italy to have a chance of the title it looked a forlorn hope when they led only 10-6 after almost half an hour.

However, as Italy tired, England poured on the pressure, eventually running in seven tries for a 52-11 victory.

It was not quite enough to prevent Ireland taking the title on points difference but will be a useful reminder for Stuart Lancaster's team when they face the French on Saturday again knowing what margin of victory they will need to take the overall honours.

While everyone involved with England has been quick to nod their respect to "always dangerous France", there has also been a refreshing public recognition that they expect to win the game and set themselves up for the title Six months before they host the World Cup.

Lancaster will delay his team talk until half an hour before the 1700 kickoff, by which time England will know their target -- and France could even still be in the hunt for the title should Ireland and Wales lose.

England are four points ahead of Ireland and 25 clear of the Welsh and, as by far the leading tryscorers in the tournament with 11, have to believe they can find the attacking invention to get the job done.

France have won at Twickenham only twice in their last 13 Six Nations visits, the last of those victories coming 10 years ago.

"Last year the pressure was on to go to Italy and score 50 and we did that," Lancaster said.

"France have a six day turnaround and we know that can hurt you. If we can keep the intensity high then hopefully we can make them feel the pressure."

With centre Jonathan Joseph and flyhalf George Ford in fine form, England's backline is starting to really click but, as ever, securing a big victory is as much about defence as attack.

England were set fair in Rome last year when they led 46-5 with 12 minutes remaining but Leonardo Sarto's interception try took the wind out of their sails and played a major part in them failing to achieve their target margin.

"One of the key messages this week has been making sure we're better defensively," Lancaster said. "You don't get many teams scoring 20 or 30 points against France."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)