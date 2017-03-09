LONDON Centre Jonathan Joseph is back in the England team to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday, while number eight Billy Vunipola is named among the replacements, having recovered from a knee injury.

Joseph was left out of the squad that beat Italy two weeks ago as coach Eddie Jones experimented with his midfield but reclaims the number 13 shirt from Ben Te'o, who drops to the bench.

In two other changes announced by Jones on Thursday Jack Nowell will start on the right wing and Ben Youngs at scrumhalf. Anthony Watson, also back from injury, is on the bench, leaving no place for Jonny May.

The pack is unchanged but Billy Vunipola comes into the replacements after his quicker-than-expected recovery from a knee injury.

England team to play Scotland (1600 GMT):

15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-James Haskell, 6-Maro Itoje, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kyle Sinckler 19-Tom Wood, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Anthony Watson.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by John O'Brien)