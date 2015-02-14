LONDON England centre Jonathan Joseph is making the most of another chance to seize the international spotlight -- spurred on by the disappointment of being overlooked for last year's tour of New Zealand.

The pacy Joseph scored two tries in the 47-17 rout of Italy on Saturday, adding to his maiden international try which led England's second-half fightback for victory over Wales in Cardiff in their Six Nations opener last week.

The fact that the 23-year-old's two scores on Saturday came after he had been moved to the wing, part of England's reshuffle after fullback Mike Brown's early injury, just underlined the elusive runner's versatility.

Much was made of England's inexperienced backline, and especially the midfield conundrum in the lead-up to the tournament, but Joseph's impact has given coach Stuart Lancaster seemingly one less headache in World Cup year.

The Bath centre, who has been compared in style to England great Jeremy Guscott, is making the most of his chance to impress, especially after his form dipped last season.

Joseph, first capped in 2012, was not among the six centres Lancaster took to New Zealand.

"I didn’t have great season, I’ll admit that. Injuries hindered me as well," he said.

"But it was realisation that a lot of my friends were out there on the tour. It was a big squad that went out there and I wasn’t one of the boys. I did hurt.

"I had to reflect and come back strong. I didn’t expect to go but when you hear the news, it always hurts."

The upshot was that Joseph knuckled down and his sizzling performances for Bath this season, Lancaster said, made his case for selection "overwhelming".

"I went in to pre-season thinking I’m in a lucky position to be where I am but if I put the work in, who knows where I can get to," Joseph added.

"It was a sense of not missing this opportunity, I’ve worked hard with my coaches at Bath to get to where I am now and I want to keep doing that and get to the best I can be."

As for comparisons with Guscott, Joseph said he is trying to keep his feet on the ground.

Lancaster, who will have to ponder how he integrates Manu Tuilagi back into the centres when he returns from injury, said Joseph had made a huge impact.

"We assess every player's performance during the course of the season on a weekly basis... JJ of all our centres has been top ranked.

"His confidence and his presence in the team have come on... he's shown himself as a real leader which is fantastic."

