LONDON "More clinical"..."Tidy ourselves up a bit"..."Just a little more accuracy" -- England's players and coaches found a variety of ways to stress the urgent need for improvement as they reflected on the confused performance that just about secured victory over Scotland on Saturday.

The 25-13 win was enough to put Stuart Lancaster's side top of the Six Nations standings -- just -- and in with a chance of winning the title for the first time since 2011 after three successive second places.

It also secured the Calcutta Cup, extending England's 32-year unbeaten home run against their oldest rivals.

Yet the reality of world rugby these days is that a Twickenham win over player-starved Scotland is virtually a given and England fans feel, justified or not, that they have bigger fish to fry.

So, having shot from the blocks like a team meaning business after three false starts, the mood was of frustration that England wasted so many try-scoring chances, somehow trailed at halftime and did only just enough to prevail.

"The mood is frustration," Lancaster told reporters. "We're delighted by the opportunities we created, but equally when we look back at the tape and the opportunities we missed, it is frustrating.

"It's about composure, execution and patience. We should have scored probably six tries."

Scrumhalf Ben Youngs, a somewhat surprising selection as man of the match, echoed those thoughts.

"It's relief in the end because we didn't want them to come back and bite us after missing those chances," he said.

"In terms of performance there's a lot more to come. If we'd taken those opportunities and been a little more clinical it could have been a different game."

Lancaster said he and his players had not watched the Welsh victory over Ireland that re-ignited England's title aspirations but were aware of the result by the time their game kicked off.

"That result was a bonus and we now know what we've got to do and we're last game up, so it's set for a big weekend," he said of next Saturday's three-match finale.

"We just need to be more clinical if we're going to get the job done."

England had two tries ruled out for forward passes but it was the last minute score by Jack Nowell in Dublin, chalked off for the same reason, which could prove just as pivotal should the title be decided on points difference.

