LONDON Stuart Lancaster, like most of the 82,000 Twickenham crowd, was torn between admiration and desolation after watching England score seven tries and record 55 points against France but also concede 35 to ruin their Six Nations title hopes.

Needing to win by 26 points to overhaul Ireland in the third game of a Six Nations finale that more than lived up to its "Super Saturday" billing, England won by 20, not quite enough but still a remarkable victory that left them second for the fourth successive season.

"It’s hard to contextualise the challenge that faced the players trying to win by 26 points against a team the quality of France and to come within a collapsed maul on the line in the last minute was remarkable," England coach Lancaster told reporters.

"We got on the bus just as Italy against Wales finished and thought '16 points (to overhaul Wales), that's doable', then after Ireland it was 26 and we thought 'that’s a big ask', but we nearly made it.

"Typically of France they turned up and played some fantastic rugby, rugby that I've not seen them play this tournament. Those two early tries put a dent in our confidence but to come back and lead 27-15 at halftime was excellent.

"It was like a cup final with a cup final atmosphere. We delivered 55 points yet we are sitting here disappointed, so we have to put that in context and the over-riding emotion is pride.

"If you have an attacking mindset then there are going to be mistakes leading to potential turnovers and you have to give France credit – with the shackles off they produced an excellent attacking performance."

England can point to several key moments in the championship where points went begging.

The missed try-scoring opportunities against Scotland and Jack Nowell's last-gasp try in the defeat against Ireland that was disallowed for a forward pass prevented a possible 14-point swing that might have made the final day look very different.

Lancaster, however, declined to focus on the ones that got away.

"A championship isn't won or lost on one thing," he said. "You can't go into the 'ifs and buts'.

"But you can analyse it, and we will, and the players, especially the young ones, will learn that every minute counts in international rugby."

