LONDON England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday named the following team to play France in the their final Six Nations championship match at Twickenham on Saturday (1700 GMT):
England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Luther Burrell, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Geoff Parling, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Nick Easter, 20-Tom Wood, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees.
