PARIS Injured scrumhalf Sebastien Tillous-Borde has been ruled out of France's Six Nations opening game against Scotland with manager Philippe Saint-Andre leaving him out of his 31-man squad for Saturday's clash at the Stade de France.

Tillous-Borde, who started all three tests last November alongside flyhalf Camille Lopez but sustained a knee injury last weekend with RC Toulon, made way for Morgan Parra.

France will also miss number eight Louis Picamoles who picked up a thigh injury in Toulouse's 13-9 Top 14 win over Castres on Saturday and was not included in Sunday's llist.

Fullback Brice Dulin was included in the squad after recovering from an arm injury.

Saint-Andre is expected to name his starting line-up on Thursday.

