PARIS Racing Metro prop Eddy Ben Arous will make his first start for France against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the only change from the team that beat Scotland in last weekend's Six Nations opener.

Ben Arous came off the bench early in the second half to win his second cap in the 15-8 home win over the Scots and starts after Menini, who he replaced in Paris, was ruled out with a foot injury.

Vincent Debaty comes into the squad among the replacements.

France team: 15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Teddy Thomas, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Rory Kockott; 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Thierry Dusautoir, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Eddy Ben Arous.

Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Uini Atonio, 18-, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Remi Lamerat.

