LONDON France second row Pascal Pape has been cited after appearing to knee Ireland's Jamie Heaslip in the back during their 18-11 Six Nations defeat at the weekend.

The incident happened in the 52nd minute of Saturday's game in Dublin and earned Pape a yellow card.

The 34-year-old "will appear before an independent Six Nations disciplinary Committee later this week," organisers said in a statement on Monday.

France, who are third in the Six Nations table with two points from two matches, next host Wales at the Stade de France on Feb. 28.

