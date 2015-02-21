Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
PARIS Flyhalf Jules Plisson has replaced the injured Pierre Bernard in France's 30-man squad for the Six Nations clash at home to Wales next Saturday, the national federation said.
Bernard picked up a knee injury in Begles-Bordeaux's 28-23 Top 14 victory over leaders RC Toulon earlier in the day.
Plisson won the first of his four caps in last year's Six Nations. Coach Philippe Saint-Andre will name his team on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.